Holiday Overlay Coming to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Today, Disney has announced all of the holiday festivities we can expect at Disney Parks around the world. Among them is a holiday overlay for Walt Disney World’s newest attraction!
What’s Happening:
- That’s right, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, will have a special mash up of seasonal jams to ride along with.
- Guests will blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too.
- It’s noted that the Guardians will trade in their classic hits playlist for the holiday tunes.
- The six songs currently featured in the attraction are:
- “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
- “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
- “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine
- “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
- “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
- “One Way or Another” by Blondie
- No further details have been released at this point, but it’s exciting to see a new holiday overlay coming to Walt Disney World.
- Additionally, a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is in the works for Disney+, set to release later this year. Could we perhaps see a connection between that and the attraction overlay?
