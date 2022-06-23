Holiday Overlay Coming to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Today, Disney has announced all of the holiday festivities we can expect at Disney Parks around the world. Among them is a holiday overlay for Walt Disney World’s newest attraction!

What’s Happening:

  • That’s right, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, will have a special mash up of seasonal jams to ride along with.
  • Guests will blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too.
  • It’s noted that the Guardians will trade in their classic hits playlist for the holiday tunes.
  • The six songs currently featured in the attraction are:
    • “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
    • “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
    • “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine
    • “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
    • “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
    • “One Way or Another” by Blondie
  • No further details have been released at this point, but it’s exciting to see a new holiday overlay coming to Walt Disney World.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning