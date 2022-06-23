Holiday Overlay Coming to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Today, Disney has announced all of the holiday festivities we can expect at Disney Parks around the world. Among them is a holiday overlay for Walt Disney World’s newest attraction!

What’s Happening:

That’s right, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind EPCOT

Guests will blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too.

It’s noted that the Guardians will trade in their classic hits playlist for the holiday tunes.

The six songs currently featured in the attraction are: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls “One Way or Another” by Blondie

No further details have been released at this point, but it’s exciting to see a new holiday overlay coming to Walt Disney World.

