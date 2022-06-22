Star Wars Launch Bay Reopening, Character Meet and Greets and More Returning Across Walt Disney World

It’s an exciting time at Walt Disney World as several character experiences have been announced to return across the resort, including the reopening of Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Disney Parks Blog

Guests will once again have the opportunity to come face to face with Chewbacca, BB-8 and Darth Vader.

Over at Magic Kingdom

Both Mickey and Minnie will be dressed in the EARidescent fashions as they continue to celebrate Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

On July 10, Peter Pan and Snow White will also return to Magic Kingdom to meet and greet with guests.

At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Chip ‘N Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long will return on July 6.

Guests will be able to join the nutty friends for a campfire celebration followed by a classic Disney movie under the stars.

And while no other specific dates have been set, Disney also promises the return of other characters in the coming months, including Aladdin

And at Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, beloved Toy Story characters will return, along with Donald Duck and friends rejoining “Donald’s Dino-Bash!” in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom