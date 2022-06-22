Mirabel from Disney’s “Encanto” Coming to Magic Kingdom’s Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade

Part of the fantastical and magical family Madrigal will be coming to Walt Disney World very soon as Mirabel from Disney’s Encanto will arrive in Magic Kingdom.

The Disney Parks Blog

, Nick and Judy from , Max Goof, Moana and more. The “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” makes its way through Magic Kingdom multiples times each day, so guests will have several opportunities to see Mirabel.

