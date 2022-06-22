Mirabel from Disney’s “Encanto” Coming to Magic Kingdom’s Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade

Part of the fantastical and magical family Madrigal will be coming to Walt Disney World very soon as Mirabel from Disney’s Encanto will arrive in Magic Kingdom.
- The Disney Parks Blog has announced that Mirabel will join the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” starting on Sunday, June 26.
- Mirable will join Miguel from Coco, Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Max Goof, Moana and more.
- The “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” makes its way through Magic Kingdom multiples times each day, so guests will have several opportunities to see Mirabel.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- Walt Disney World Golf has announced that changes are on the way for their popular Magnolia Golf Course. The location, which opened in 1971 alongside the Resort and the Palm Golf Course, is set to be improved in 2022.
- First look images of Disney Summer MagicQuest were released, featuring the stars of ZOMBIES 3 at EPCOT.
- Florida Residents looking to stay in the magic this summer are in luck, as Disney has just rolled out some discounted rates at many of their Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- The Fourth of July is almost here and Disney is celebrating with many new Independence Day food options. At both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, there will be delicious treats to celebrate with flavors you will love.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning