Florida Residents Get Special Walt Disney World Hotel Rates from July 8th-September 8th, 2022

Florida Residents looking to stay in the magic this summer are in luck, as Disney has just rolled out some discounted rates at many of their Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

What’s Happening:

This summer, Florida Residents can delight in great rates on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from July 8th through September 8th, 2022.

Rates are as low as $129 plus tax per night for a standard room at Disney’s All-Star Resorts.

As part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, guests of Disney Resort hotels can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before opening to experience select attractions, with valid park admission and park reservation.

This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below: Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort Disney’s Animal Kingdom Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Suites Disney's BoardWalk Inn Disney’s BoardWalk Villas Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney's Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Old Key West Resort Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Yacht Club Resort The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa



Important Details:

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Advance reservations required.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and The Little Mermaid

Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.