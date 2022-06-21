Florida Residents Get Special Walt Disney World Hotel Rates from July 8th-September 8th, 2022

Florida Residents looking to stay in the magic this summer are in luck, as Disney has just rolled out some discounted rates at many of their Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
What’s Happening:
- This summer, Florida Residents can delight in great rates on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from July 8th through September 8th, 2022.
- Rates are as low as $129 plus tax per night for a standard room at Disney’s All-Star Resorts.
- As part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, guests of Disney Resort hotels can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before opening to experience select attractions, with valid park admission and park reservation.
- This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Suites
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Important Details:
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Advance reservations required.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort.
- Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning