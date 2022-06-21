Fourth of July Offerings at Both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

The Fourth of July is almost here and Disney is celebrating with many new Independence Day food options. At both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, there will be delicious treats to celebrate with flavors you will love. Here's what Disney Parks Blog shared.

What's Available:

Walt Disney World Resort

Magic Kingdom Park

Columbia Harbour House (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Berry Shortcake: Shortcake topped with berries and whipped cream (New)

Casey’s Corner (Available July 1 through August 11; Mobile Order available)

Chicago-style All Beef Hot Dog: All beef hot dog, traditional “Chicago green” relish, pickles, and marinated diced tomatoes served on a potato bread bun (New)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor (Available July 1 through 4)

Red Velvet Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich: Red velvet cookies, vanilla ice cream, and sprinkles (New)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Backlot Express and Rosie’s All-American Café (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Apple Pie Cupcake: Yellow cupcake filled with an apple pie filling, topped with salted caramel buttercream and cinnamon streusel, and garnished with rainbow silver sparkle, red, white, and blue Mickey ears

ABC Commissary and The Trolley Car Café (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Red, White, and Blue Raspberry Frangipane Bar: Frangipane layered with raspberry jam (New)

Woody’s Lunch Box (Mobile Order available)

Fourth of July Lunch Box Tart: Cherry pie filling, vanilla fondant, and star sprinkles (New) (Available July 1 through 4)

Lunch Box Parfait: Blue raspberry gelatin, whipped cream, strawberry gelatin, fresh strawberries, and blueberries (New) (Available July 4)

EPCOT

Connections Café (Available July 1 through 4)

Fourth of July Liege Waffle: Brioche dough with pearl sugar (New)

Fife & Drum (Currently available)

The American Dream: Frozen Fanta Wild Cherry, vanilla ice cream, and Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy

Sunshine Seasons (Available July 1 through 4)

Red, White, & Blue Cake Pops: Red velvet cake pops (New)

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available June 30 through July 4)

Apple Pie Éclair filled with a white chocolate cinnamon apple mousse garnished with whipped caramel white ganache, cinnamon apples, and crispy pearls (New)

The Daily Poutine (Available June 29 through July 31)

Cheeseburger Poutine: French fries, ground beef, cheese sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and mustard

Resorts

Available at Various Pool Bars and Lounges across the Resorts (Available July 1 through 4)

Sparkling Strawberry: Prosecco and strawberry puree garnished with a strawberry (New)

Stars and Stripes: Bacardi Raspberry Rum blended with flavors of coconut, pineapple, and raspberry puree topped with a float of blue curaçao (New)

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Firecracker Push Up Pop: Layers of strawberry cake and lemon buttercream with sprinkles (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Star-Spangled Cupcake: Yellow cupcake filled with watermelon basil curd with lemon buttercream and white chocolate stars (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Beach Club Market and Market at Ale & Compass (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Berry Blast Trifle: Layers of strawberry mousse, blueberry compote, vanilla cake crumbles, and whipped cream (New)

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

BoardWalk Bakery (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Freedom Cheesecake: Red velvet brownie base, vanilla cheesecake, sweet cream, crisp pearls, and white chocolate garnish (New)

Independence Day Cupcake: Cinnamon cupcake, apple pie filling, and vanilla mascarpone cream (New)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Caribbean Sticky Ribs: Orange-chili sticky spareribs with crispy tostones and a side of creamy mango slaw (New)

Firecracker Brownie: Graham cracker crust and chocolate chip fudgy brownie topped with a brown butter caramel mousse, popping candy, and chocolate décor (New)

Spyglass Grill (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Firecracker Brownie: Graham cracker crust and chocolate chip fudgy brownie topped with a brown butter caramel mousse, popping candy, and chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Fourth of July Fruit Tart: Blackberry custard topped with fresh berries and a vanilla panna cotta popsicle (New)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Mobile Order available)

Red, White, and Blue Cookie Sandwich: Vanilla-scented buttercream sandwiched between two gluten-free chocolate chip cookies (New) (Available July 1 through 4)

S’mores Marshmallow Pop: Marshmallow pop enrobed in dark chocolate with graham crumble (New) (Available July 1 through August 29)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside

Riverside Mill Food Court and Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Available July 1 through 4)

Sweet & Spicy Ribs: Tender pork ribs with sweet & spicy BBQ sauce, cowboy beans, corn on the cob, and coleslaw

Firecracker Brownie: Graham cracker crust and chocolate chip fudgy brownie topped with a brown butter caramel mousse, popping candy, and chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist Palette (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Fourth of July Layer Cake: Layers of red velvet cake with white and blue buttercream filled with a patriotic sprinkle surprise (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available July 1 through 4)

Fourth of July Firecracker: Milk chocolate mousse with morello cherries

Bar Riva (Available July 1 through 5 and July 14 through 17)

Patriotic Wave: The Mediterranean Wave with the addition of blue curaçao and hibiscus

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Lemon Mousse Cake: Lemon cake and white chocolate lemon mousse with a blueberry compote center and chocolate star décor (New)

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Fourth of July Cupcake: Spiced cake with apple filling and red, white, and blue buttercream

Red Rose Taverne (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Star-Spangled Stuff: Blue shortbread cookie, red velvet cake, raspberry, and star sprinkles

Disney California Adventure Park

Hollywood Lounge (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Red, White, and Blue Cocktail: Blend of Spiced & Silver Rum, tequila, blue curaҫao, tropical fruit juices, and Italian bitters

Pym Test Kitchen (Available July 1 through 4; Mobile Order available)

Test 0615: Fowl Play: BBQ turkey leg and red particle sides (marble potato salad and pickled vegetables) (New)

Experiment 0341: Red, White and Blue Slush: Lemon-lime and blue raspberry slush topped with grenadine and cherry flavor-filled boba (New)

Downtown Disney District

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available July 1 through 4)

Red, White and Blue Shake: Vanilla rim with red, white, and blue sprinkles topped with a Fourth of July cupcake, firecracker popsicle, whipped cream, red, white, and blue sprinkles, and a cherry

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs (Available July 4 through 10)

Firecracker Hot Link: A hot link dipped in batter, rolled in Panko crumbs, and drizzled with a spicy sriracha mayo and hot cheese puff dust (New)

California Churro (Available July 4 through 10)

Firecracker Churro rolled in strawberry sugar, drizzled with marshmallow fluff, and sprinkled with red and blue candy pieces (New)

Sprinkles (Available July 1 through 4)

Stars and Sprinkles Red Velvet: Southern-style light chocolate cake topped with cream cheese frosting and celebratory red, white, and blue sprinkles

Fourth of July Decorate At-Home Kit

Fourth of July Bake-At-Home Kit

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available through July 10)

Frozen Striped Lemonade: This drink celebrates Independence Day with a mixture of fresh lemonade, blue raspberry, and kiwi strawberry (New)

Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Holiday Cart (Available June 30 through July 4)

Layered Cake Pop: Vanilla sponge cake with vanilla buttercream and red, white, and blue sprinkles (New)

Mickey Fourth of July Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookie dipped in white chocolate topped with fondant stars (New)

Fourth of July Cookie Shot with Milk: Choice of milk, low-fat milk, strawberry, or chocolate milk (New)

Fourth of July Cookie Shot with Alcohol: Choice of Bailey’s Irish Cream, Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan Rum, Jameson Irish Whisky, or Rumchata (New)