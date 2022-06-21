First Look Images of “Disney Summer MagicQuest” Revealed

First look images of Disney Summer MagicQuest were released today, featuring the stars of ZOMBIES 3 at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Guided by host Yvette Nicole Brown, ZOMBIES superstars Meg Donnelly, Pearce Joza, Kylee Russell, and Matt Cornett will compete in an incredible summer quest and partake in challenges inside EPCOT during The World’s Most Magical Celebration – the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World.
- In Disney Summer Magic Quest, the two teams will race around the world and beyond as they compete head-to-head around the neighborhoods of EPCOT, including the all-new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction.
- The special premieres Sunday, June 26th on Disney Channel and begins streaming later this summer on Disney+.
- Check out our recap of the last edition of Disney Magic Quest, which saw some different members of the ZOMBIES cast questing around Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Florida Residents looking to stay in the magic this summer are in luck, as Disney has just rolled out some discounted rates at many of their Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- Disney has revealed a new slate of Indiana Jones merchandise coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney.
- A colorful painting by an Orlando area African American artist became the latest artwork added to the art murals at Disney Springs this week as Walt Disney World acknowledges Juneteenth and Black Music Month.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning