First Look Images of “Disney Summer MagicQuest” Revealed

First look images of Disney Summer MagicQuest were released today, featuring the stars of ZOMBIES 3 at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Guided by host Yvette Nicole Brown, ZOMBIES superstars Meg Donnelly, Pearce Joza, Kylee Russell, and Matt Cornett will compete in an incredible summer quest and partake in challenges inside EPCOT during The World’s Most Magical Celebration – the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World

In Disney Summer Magic Quest, the two teams will race around the world and beyond as they compete head-to-head around the neighborhoods of EPCOT, including the all-new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

