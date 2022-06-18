Orlando African American Artist Joins Disney Springs Art Walk

A colorful painting by an Orlando area African American artist became the latest artwork added to the art murals at Disney Springs this week as Walt Disney World acknowledges Juneteenth and Black Music Month.

What’s Happening:

Painter, photographer and printmaker Everett Spruill, known for his vibrant works influenced by the Civil Rights movement, jazz and blues music, unveiled his latest creation depicting those signature artistic themes at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression.

“Documenting the history of jazz and blues is one of my greatest passions,” said Spruill. “I am inspired by the cultures of the African diaspora, and I hope to give the viewer a concise look at the African experience as expressed through my own perspective and visual aesthetic.”

While Spruill’s artwork is the latest work to join the space, his mural joins the work of fellow Black artist and former Walt Disney Imagineer Laci Jordan. A Los Angeles designer, illustrator and creative director, Jordan concentrates on color, pop culture, the representation of marginalized people and the intersectionality that exists amongst these spheres.

Other artists whose murals are part of the Art Walk include Chad Mize, Stacey Aoyama and Eric Tan. In the coming months, additional works of art by artists with diverse backgrounds will be added to the dedicated space.

More Ways to Celebrate Soulfully:

The Disney Springs Art Walk is just one of the many ways that guests can Celebrate Soulfully

While at Disney Springs, music lovers can move from art to entertainment as they enjoy the return of Motown Mondays.

They can also experience the Scat Cat’s Club at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, where guests can enjoy nightly jazz groups in a New Orleans-styled lounge on select nights.

Also, guests will discover new elements within “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” a recently refreshed exhibit in The American Adventure EPCOT

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Guests can continue to discover soulful eats across the Walt Disney World Resort where various soul food dishes, beverages and ingredients will be featured. Later this month, Cooking With Soul

Finally, you can check out Local Green Orlando, a Black-owned food truck and the first permanent plant-based food location at Disney Springs.