TV Recap: “Disney Holiday Magic Quest” 2021 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Stars from Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES trilogy returned to the Walt Disney World Resort for the second Disney Holiday Magic Quest. Last year, Milo Manheim, Ariel Martin, Pearce Jorza, and Kylee Russell faced off against Maleficent and The Evil Queen in Magic Kingdom (check out last year’s recap for all the details). This year, Milo and Kylee return and bring along two different castmates, Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman. This year’s game is set inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

With the park all to themselves, the four Disney Channel stars head down Hollywood Boulevard where a Christmas Tree is surrounded by Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza presents and Mickey and Minnie Mouse greet them in their 50th Anniversary costumes. They’re ready for another fun night of games and break into teams, with Milo and Kylee becoming the red team and Meg and Trevor making up the green team.

Suddenly, the park goes dark and Maleficent returns, breaking the star on top of the tree and scattering three pieces throughout the park. On their magic tablets, the teams get messages from Yvette Nicole Brown from Big Shot and The Big Fib on Disney+, who gives them their options of where to go next. The red team chooses Toy Story Land and the green team decides to head to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

In Toy Story Land, Sarge the leader of the Green Army Men, has set up a giant obstacle course and Milo and Kylee have to navigate through it with a giant Pixar Ball. When they knock over batteries, they have to stop and do penalties, like jumping rope or jumping jacks. After completing the course, their next task is to paint the Pixar Ball while riding Slinky Dog Dash. They only have one paintbrush, so Milo holds the bucket of water while Kylee paints. They only get three chances to get it right, using the correct colors and keeping inside the lines, but they succeed on their third ride through. After that, they get a present with the first third of the star.

Meanwhile, the green team heads to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge where Yvette shows them a symbol they need to find on Batuu. Kylo Ren and his First Order Stormtroopers are patrolling the land and they have to avoid getting caught. They get chased, but find the symbol outside of the Droid Depot. Next they have to find all of the parts and build BB-8, who leads them back outside where Trevor gets taken by the First Order. Meg gets some assistance from Chewbacca, who gives her a First Order uniform so she can sneak aboard their Star Destroyer to rescue Trevor. She narrowly avoids Kylo Ren before finding Trevor and they are both saved by the Resistance and board Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to get back to Batuu safely. Chewbacca then gives them a gift with a third of the star inside.

Now that both teams completed their assignments in each land, they need help to figure out where to go next. They each get a call from a surprise guest. For the red team, the call is from Ariel Martin and her mom, who tell them that they have to do Toy Story character-inspired dances to “Puppy For Hanukkah” and they have to guess the characters. After they get three correct, they can tell them where to go. The green team’s call is from Trevor’s mom and brother, who are building a Star Wars LEGO and they have to guess what it is. It ends up being an Imperial Light Cruiser from The Mandalorian. Both teams are led to The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror.

The red team gets to The Hollywood Tower Hotel first where they are being put to work as bellhops. Their first task is to put on uniforms and inspect the hotel elevators. They scream as they freefall over and over while the green team catches up and gets on the ride. Three suitcases in each team’s color have been left around the hotel grounds for them to find and they race to bring all three back to the lobby. Once they’re all assembled, they discover that they had letters on them and spell out “Joy” and “Toy.” A deranged bellhop tells them to go back to where the night began.

The teams make it back at the tree with just four minutes before sunrise, but Maleficent reappears. She increases the number of presents around the tree and announces that the last piece of the star is inside one of them, but there’s no way they will find it in time. They get to work, feverishly opening presents and Meg is the one to find the last piece of star. The teams work together to combine them, restoring lights to the park and sending Maleficent away. Mickey and Minnie Mouse return to congratulate all four players.

Yvette Nicole Brown reveals that the purpose of the messages on the luggage, “Joy” and “Toy,” was because the players get to bring joy to kids through a donation made on their behalf to Toys for Tots. Viewers can share the holiday magic too by visiting Disney.com/ToyDrive to learn more.

