“Puppy for Hanukkah” Merchandise Comes to the Disney Channel Fan Shop on Amazon

Last year, Disney and Daveed Diggs introduced the world to the song “Puppy for Hanukkah” and this year, Disney and Amazon are adding to the fun with merchandise!
What’s Happening:
- Everyone wants in on seasonal merchandise including the Disney Channel Fan Shop on Amazon.
- The online store recently added some new items inspired by the song “Puppy for Hanukkah” by Daveed Diggs.
- The song, sung by Diggs, debuted last year along with a music video featuring a trio of kids hoping to receive a puppy during the eight night celebration.
- Today, Disney Channel tweeted about the collection that includes throw pillows, tote bags and customizable shirts.
https://twitter.com/DisneyChannel/status/1466867393645498377?s=20
- The designs showcase a cartoon puppy, dredels, confetti, a menorah and read “Happy Hanukkah” or “Puppy for Hanukkah.” Items are priced between $21.99-$39.99.
More Disney Channel Fan Shop:
- Beyond the fun “Puppy for Hanukkah” items, fans will also find T-shirts for the DCOMs like Spin, Descendants and Zombies.
- But that’s not all, shop more than two dozen favorite series including:
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs
- BUNK’D
- Lizzie McGuire
- Gravity Falls
- Big City Greens
- Hannah Montana
- The Owl House