“Puppy for Hanukkah” Merchandise Comes to the Disney Channel Fan Shop on Amazon

Last year, Disney and Daveed Diggs introduced the world to the song “Puppy for Hanukkah” and this year, Disney and Amazon are adding to the fun with merchandise!

What’s Happening:

https://twitter.com/DisneyChannel/status/1466867393645498377?s=20

The designs showcase a cartoon puppy, dredels, confetti, a menorah and read “Happy Hanukkah” or “Puppy for Hanukkah.” Items are priced between $21.99-$39.99.

