Disney Channel Music Videos Celebrate the Holidays with “Puppy for Hanukkah” and “Joy to the World”

by | Dec 4, 2020 11:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney Channel is giving audiences even more seasonal music offerings this year through the Disney Music Vevo channel on YouTube. Today, they released two new songs, “Puppy for Hanukkah” and a “Joy to the World” remix.

What’s Happening:

  • Seasons Greetings! This year more than ever we need some happy music to celebrate the holidays, and Disney musicians are delivering!
  • Disney Channel has shared two songs and music videos themed to Hanukkah and Christmas. The new music is part of Disney Channel’s Holidays Unwrapped content that includes:
    • Music Videos
    • Shorts
    • Show Clips
    • Cast Chats
    • And More!

“Puppy for Hanukkah”

  • Singer, actor, and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs has a brand new song for Hanukkah, and the internet is loving it!
  • The video features three kids lip syncing the lyrics and acting out the story of the song while Diggs sings/raps about hoping to receive a puppy during one of the eight nights of Hanukkah.
  • Diggs and the excited youngsters take the audience through their week-plus celebration of the holiday complete with disappointment at receiving socks on the first night.
  • And at one point in the song Diggs even recites an entire traditional prayer/blessing before admitting, “don’t know what it means but I learned it phonetic.” Check it out:

“Joy to the World”

  • Meg Donnelly and Kialani Mills have put their own updated and harmonious twist on the classic Christmas carol.
  • While not nearly as exciting and dramatic as “Puppy for Hanukkah” the duo brings their own magic to the simple setting that changes color a few times for a truly festive look.
  • Raven’s Home star, Isaac Ryan Brown makes a special guest appearance and adds an all-original verse to the song.
  • “Joy to the World” will be featured in Disney Channel Epic Holiday Showdown! airing on Sunday, December 6th at 7pm ET/PT.

More Disney Channel Holidays Unwrapped:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed