Disney Channel Music Videos Celebrate the Holidays with “Puppy for Hanukkah” and “Joy to the World”

Disney Channel is giving audiences even more seasonal music offerings this year through the Disney Music Vevo channel on YouTube. Today, they released two new songs, “Puppy for Hanukkah” and a “Joy to the World” remix.
What’s Happening:
- Seasons Greetings! This year more than ever we need some happy music to celebrate the holidays, and Disney musicians are delivering!
- Disney Channel has shared two songs and music videos themed to Hanukkah and Christmas. The new music is part of Disney Channel’s Holidays Unwrapped content that includes:
- Music Videos
- Shorts
- Show Clips
- Cast Chats
- And More!
“Puppy for Hanukkah”
- Singer, actor, and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs has a brand new song for Hanukkah, and the internet is loving it!
- The video features three kids lip syncing the lyrics and acting out the story of the song while Diggs sings/raps about hoping to receive a puppy during one of the eight nights of Hanukkah.
- Diggs and the excited youngsters take the audience through their week-plus celebration of the holiday complete with disappointment at receiving socks on the first night.
- And at one point in the song Diggs even recites an entire traditional prayer/blessing before admitting, “don’t know what it means but I learned it phonetic.” Check it out:
“Joy to the World”
- Meg Donnelly and Kialani Mills have put their own updated and harmonious twist on the classic Christmas carol.
- While not nearly as exciting and dramatic as “Puppy for Hanukkah” the duo brings their own magic to the simple setting that changes color a few times for a truly festive look.
- Raven’s Home star, Isaac Ryan Brown makes a special guest appearance and adds an all-original verse to the song.
- “Joy to the World” will be featured in Disney Channel Epic Holiday Showdown! airing on Sunday, December 6th at 7pm ET/PT.
More Disney Channel Holidays Unwrapped:
- Check out the full lineup of Holiday entertainment coming to Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD during the month of December.
- Last week the music video for “Put the Happy in the Holidays” debuted on YouTube and features several Disney Channel stars singing about the season!
- Enjoy a sneak peek behind the scenes of the new competition special Disney Holidays Magic Quest which airs on Friday, December 4th at 8pm ET.