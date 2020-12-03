Take a Sneak Peek Behind “Disney Holidays Magic Quest” Filmed at Magic Kingdom

Disney Channel has shared a special behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the new Disney Holidays Magic Quest special that airs Friday, December 4, at 8:00 pm ET.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel stars from ZOMBIES 2 compete in a nighttime game set in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Disney Holidays Magic Quest.
- In a new behind-the-scenes video, viewers learn more about the special where the Evil Queen from Snow White and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty team up to steal holiday magic. The contestants have to split into two teams and race through obstacles in order to save the holidays.
- The games take players into two attractions, including a ride on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train where contestants have to try not to spill buckets of water, and a walkthrough of The Haunted Mansion where they have to find place settings in the attic and set them up in the ballroom.
- Director and Executive Producer Art Spigel is included in this sneak peek, who shares that the production not only worked with Walt Disney Imagineering, but also the team behind the hit show American Ninja Warriors.
- Other footage shows contestants carrying items across a broken suspension bridge in front of Cinderella Castle and rowing a boat through the moat around it.
- The stars included in this exciting special are Milo Manheim, Ariel Martin, Pearce Jorza, and Kylee Russell.
- Don’t miss Disney Holidays Magic Quest hosted by Raven-Symoné on Disney Channel this Friday, December 4, at 8:00 pm ET.