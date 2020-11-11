Three New Disney Channel Holiday Specials Coming in December

It wouldn’t be an official holiday celebration if Disney Channel didn’t get in on the fun, and this year, they’re finding creative new (virtual) ways to bring seasonal magic to all fans! Audiences can enjoy not one, but three Christmas specials that will have Disney Channel stars running through Disney Parks and showing off their acting chops.

Friday, December 4, at 8:00 pm EST/PST Disney Holiday Magic Quest , a one-hour high-stakes adventure navigated through the twists and turns of Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

Sunday, December 6, at 7:00 pm EST/PST Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown , a one-hour event where network stars compete to save the holidays from Ebenezer Scrooge.

Friday, December 11, at 8:00 pm EST/PST Disney Channel Holiday House Party , a holiday sketch comedy show that will have fans laughing till their sides hurt!

All three specials will be available in DisneyNOW.

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Friday, Dec 4, at 8:00 pm EST/PST

Virtually hosted by Raven-Symoné, this family fun special features multi talented ZOMBIES 2 stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin and Pearce Joza competing in a high-stakes, holiday adventure inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort after dark.

stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin and Pearce Joza competing in a high-stakes, holiday adventure inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort after dark. The stars will navigate a series of challenges and obstacles through iconic Disney attractions, including the Haunted Mansion

As stars compete for the grand prize, proceeds will be donated to Toys for Tots, a nonprofit organization that delivers hope and the magic of the holidays to less fortunate children.

Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Sunday, December 6, at 7:00 pm EST/PST

Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by Entertainment Tonight ’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, enlist the help of Disney Channel stars to save the holidays from Ebenezer Scrooge ( Raven’s Home star Anneliese van der Pol).

’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, enlist the help of Disney Channel stars to save the holidays from Ebenezer Scrooge ( star Anneliese van der Pol). The stars will take on a series of zany holiday-themed challenges to lift her evil curse on Christmas.

The special will include a performance by ZOMBIES 2 star Meg Donnelly with one lucky fan, and a show-stopping number by global pop group Now United.

Also Starring:

Milo Manheim

Chandler Kinney

Trevor Tordjman

Kylee Russell

Issac Ryan Brown

Navia Robinson

Sky Katz

Jason Maybaum

Mallory Mahoney

Raphael Alejandro

Will Buie Jr.

Christian J. Simon

Ruth Righi

Ava Kolker

Ramon Reed

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Friday, December 11, at 8:00 pm EST/PST

Disney Channel stars, joining in remotely from their homes, deliver a holiday sketch comedy show for kids and families.

Hosted by Miranda May (BUNK’D), the ensemble of comedic actors will deck the halls with a variety of wacky characters and hilarious sketches, including a Gen Z influencer take on a Charles Dickens classic, a Disney Wand ID fail and a High School Musical throwback.

Starring are: