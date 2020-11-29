Disney Channel Makes Spirit Bright with “Put the Happy in the Holidays” Music Video

Disney Channel just dropped a new holiday video with stars from hit shows and DCOM’s like Zombies 2, Raven’s Home, and Sydney to the Max.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel just got festive with a new music video to an original song called “Put the Happy in the Holidays.”
- The song is performed by stars of Disney Channel shows and movies, who also appear in the video.
- “Put the Happy in the Holidays” features the following Disney Channel stars:
- Meg Donnelly (ZOMBIES 2)
- Issac Ryan Brown, (Raven's Home)
- Chandler Kinney (ZOMBIES 2)
- Trevor Tordjman (ZOMBIES 2 and Disney Fam Jam)
- Ruth Righi (Sydney to the Max)
- Navia Robinson (Raven's Home)
- Sky Katz (Raven's Home)
- As a bonus surprise, animated Cricket from Big City Greens comes in at the end to put the star on the Christmas tree.
- You can also stream the song from your favorite music apps, including Amazon Music.