Special Treats Coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World for Halfway to the Holidays

In the same spirit as Halfway to Halloween, the Disney Parks will soon be celebrating Halfway to the Holidays with some delicious holiday treats at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Christmas Dinner Corn Dog from Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs – Beginning June 23rd through 30th, this twist on a classic features a corn dog made with a turkey hot dog, hand-dipped in batter, rolled in panko crumbs, and served with a side of cranberry sauce for dipping. It’s like a holiday feast on the go!

Peppermint Churro at California Churro – Available from June 23rd through 30th is this churro rolled in crushed peppermint and drizzled with a mint frosting topped with peppermint candy pieces. Few things give you the feeling of the season more than peppermint, and this churro sure does the trick.

Walt Disney World:

Very Merry Minnie Mouse Cupcake at Gasparilla’s Island Grill – Found at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, the pastry team has brought back one of their sweet treats, but only from June 23rd through 26th. It’s a chocolate cupcake filled with cookies and cream mousse and topped with ganache-dipped buttercream, cookie ears, and a chocolate holiday bow.

Peppermint Bark Cheesecake at The Mara – If peppermint is one of your favorite flavors, then you need to take a trip over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Gold Christmas Tree Popcorn Buckets are back for the festivities. If you weren’t able to get your hands on them during the holidays previously, no need to fret because all across Disney Springs

Also at Disney Springs, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company will be serving up not one, but two special items. From June 23rd through 26th, you can get the Peppermint Mocha with dark chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, and whipped cream or the White Chocolate Gingerbread Latte, a delicious combination of white chocolate sauce and gingerbread syrup topped with whipped cream. What could be better than a little touch of the season in your coffee? These delights are also available hot or iced and can have some spirits added for those over 21.

Disney is teasing more special announcements beginning this Thursday, so stay tuned! Happy Halfway to the Holidays!