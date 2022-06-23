“Believe… In Holiday Magic” and “World of Color – Season of Light” Returning to the Disneyland Resort This Holiday Season

Not wanting to feel left out of the “Halfway to the Holidays” fun, the Disneyland Resort has announced the return of two nighttime holiday favorites, as well as a returning tradition to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

What’s Happening:

Back at Disneyland Park are the “Believe… In Holiday Magic” fireworks, a dazzling nighttime display that brings a medley of heartwarming holiday music and culminates with a magical snowfall in several areas of the park, including Main Street, U.S.A., near the Rivers of America and in front of “ it’s a small world

Next door at Disney California Adventure World of Color

The show hasn’t been performed since 2019, with the pandemic closure in 2020 and the large-scale World of Color refurbishment in 2021.

The 7-foot gingerbread house in the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will also return during the holiday season. A new take on a replica of the hotel each year, this annual tradition takes months for a 25-member team to create.

There’s currently no word on if any of the other usual holiday favorites, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade

However, during the holiday season, you may see Disney characters donning their holiday finest, you can shop for the merriest of merchandise, and enjoy seasonal entertainment and décor throughout the parks, the Downtown Disney

Through June 30th, two locations in Downtown Disney are celebrating “Halfway to the Holidays” with special festive treats