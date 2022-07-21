School might not be in session yet, but families can get a jump start on their fall shopping lists and save with shopDisney. For a limited time, guests can take 25% off their Back to School essentials when they spend $50 or more; Buy 2 Kids Tees and get $10 off, or take an extra 25% off already discounted items!

It won’t be long before kids are back in the classroom for another year of learning, extra curricular activities and making new friends.

In addition to all of the academic preparation, families can also help their students gear up for the school year with an assortment of fun Disney themed accessoires to popular movies and characters.

Among the offerings for this year are: Backpacks Water Bottles Stationery Kits Clothing And more

Whether outfitting one kid or the whole crew, shopDisney’s selections are a great way to bring a bit of princess magic, heroic energy, or galactic fun to their day.

Currently shopDisney is offering three sales that are perfect for Back to School: Save 25% on Back to School essentials purchase of $50 or more with the code: SCHOOL25 Buy 2 Kids Tees, Save $10 , no code needed but purchases must be in even quantities Take an Extra 25% off discounted items with the code: EXTRA25

And don’t forget to use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping.

We've gathered up some of our favorite Back to School styles to get you started for the 2022 school year. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Save 25% on Back to School Essentials

Gear up in style with these super cute accessories that bring Disney magic to every moment of the school day! Save 25% when you spend $50 or more. Use the code: SCHOOL25

Buy 2 Kids Tees and Save $10

Dress for success with colorful T-shirts featuring movies like Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more! Guests must buy 2 qualifying shirts to activate the $10 savings.

Extra 25% Off

As Disney clears out merchandise to make way for new arrivals, they’re giving guests extra savings on already discounted items! No spending minimum but you’ll have to use the code: EXTRA25 to activate the discount.