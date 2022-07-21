D23 Exclusive 25th Anniversary “Hercules” Pins Coming Soon to shopDisney

How would you celebrate your XXVth (25th) birthday? Maybe with some limited edition pins? In honor of Hercules’ milestone anniversary D23 has announced a new Gold Member exclusive collectibles themed to the animated classic that are coming to shopDisney on July 25th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members can join in the celebration of Hercules with new exclusive pin releases commemorating the film’s 25th anniversary.

with new exclusive pin releases commemorating the film’s 25th anniversary. The Official Disney Fan Club Hercules collection.

collection. The anniversary pin features Herc looking as good as ever along with the film’s logo and “XXV Years.” For the pin set of the Muses, each lady is dressed in her traditional garb standing in front of grecian urns

These commemorative pins are available exclusively to D23 Gold Members (guests can sign up here shopDisney

Prices range from $14.99-$59.99. Check back soon for links to the exclusive designs.

Hercules 25th Anniversary

“Go the distance and be a hero with this special pin! This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is the strongest way to lift up your love for Disney’s Hercules, and celebrate the film’s 25th (or XXVth) anniversary.”

D23-Exclusive Hercules 25th Anniversary – Commemorative Pin

Limited edition of 1,500

Features the pec-tacular demigod Hercules, and a special message for the film’s special day.

Pins are sold for $14.99 each, plus applicable sales tax.

Maximum of two (2) pins of this style for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders.

The Muses

“This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin set is the best way to go from zero to hero with the Muses of Disney’s Hercules, and celebrate the film’s 25th (or XXVth) anniversary. Belt out your “gospel truth” and show off your love for the Muses and Hercules!”

D23-Exclusive Hercules 25th Anniversary – The Muses Pin Set

Limited Edition of 1,000

Five pins featuring the goddesses of the arts

Pins are sold for $59.99 each, plus applicable sales tax.

Maximum of one (1) pins of this style for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders.

Good to Know:

Guests must log in to shopDisney.com

Shipping not available to PO boxes; shipping and handling fees may vary for all online orders.

Other restrictions may apply.

All information is subject to change including, but not limited to, artwork, release dates, editions sizes, and retail prices.

Become a D23 Member: