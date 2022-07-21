First Clip from Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Released During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

During San Diego Comic-Con today, Marvel held a panel for their upcoming Disney Channel animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. During the panel, the first clip from the series was revealed.

A nearly-two-minute clip from the upcoming series was revealed today and it combines all the superhero energy of Marvel with the fun and playfulness of Disney Channel.

The panel featured: Executive Producer Steve Loter Supervising Producer Rodney Clouden Producer Pilar Flynn Diamond White, voice of Moon Girl Fred Tatasciore, voice of Devil Dinosaur Libe Barer, voice of Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey Sasheer Zamata, voice of Lunella's mom, Adria

Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne shared a video message explaining the plot of the series.

An impressive list of guest stars for the series was announced for the series: Alison Brie Andy Cohen Daveed Diggs Maya Hawke Jennifer Hudson Cliff "Method Man" Smith Cobie Smulders Wesley Snipes

Recurring stars include: Omid Abtahi Utkarsh Ambudkar Michael Cimino Indya Moore Craig Robinson

White expressed what the character of Lunella Lafayette (AKA Moon Girl) means to her: “I mean I grew up wanting to have a character that felt like me and Lunella is that character.”

While the new series isn’t exactly the next step in the MCU, it was said that it will be “complementary to the MCU” with Easter Eggs and small touches creating connections.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere on Disney Channel in 2023.

