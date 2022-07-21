Photos – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Take Over San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway and we are bringing all the fun it has to offer. Today, we stopped by the activations for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Bob’s Burgers Movie.
- Marvel fans can pose in front of the Sanctum Sanctorum with this Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness activation.
- Guests also have a chance to win prizes with a Multiverse Scavenger Hunt that invites them to journey from the Marvel booth through Comic-Con’s multiverse of madness to complete tasks.
- Fans can also play 'Pop-A-Poppa,' inspired by Bruce Campbell’s Pizza Poppa character from the film.
- Fans can also head to The Bob’s Burgers Movie activation to enjoy engaging photo ops, play the Lucky Ducks game, and enjoy a complimentary burger during the daily “Patty Hour” from 3-6pm.
Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.
