Photos – “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers” and More 20th Television Animation Merchandise Available at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway and we are bringing all the fun it has to offer. We stopped by the 20th Television booth to take a look at some of the merchandise available for fans of some of their hit animated series.

San Diego Comic-Con guests can stop by this shop and find merchandise dedicated to sever of 20th Television Animation’s hit series, including: Family Guy Bob’s Burgers The Great North American Dad!

There are also some great displays up, which make for some great photo opportunities for fans of these series.

Check out the full catalogs of merchandise in the images below so you can decide what you plan to pick up when you head to San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

