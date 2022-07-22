FX Teases Season Four of “Atlanta”

FX Network has teased the fourth and final season of their hit series, Atlanta, set to arrive on the network and Hulu later this year.

What’s Happening:

FX Networks have released a new teaser announcing the fourth season of their acclaimed series, Atlanta, due out this September on the network, and on Hulu.

due out this September on the network, and on Hulu. As previously announced and reassured in this teaser, this will be the final season of the hit series starring Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

Season 4 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed or have they?

Last season took place almost entirely in Europe, and found “Earn”, “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles”, “Darius,” and “Van” in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer, along with Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions

is produced by FX Productions Season Four of Atlanta, the final season of the series, is set to hit the network and Hulu in September.