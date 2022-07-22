Photos: The Disney Afternoon with D23 at San Diego Comic-Con

D23, the official Disney fan club, is present at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and has hosted a very magical Member Mixer celebrating the nostalgic vibes of everyone’s childhood favorite two-hour TV block—The Disney Afternoon!

D23 Gold Members were invited to socialize with other members, play some games, enjoy some light snacks, and celebrate the kaleidoscopically colorful worlds of their favorite shows. Members were encouraged to go far out and wear ’90s clothing, or even outfits inspired by their favorite shows from The Disney Afternoon, and their characters.

D23 Gold Members and their guests had the Punchbowl Social San Diego to themselves from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. tonight, Friday, July 22nd. Everyone was able to enjoy specialty snacks and delicious refreshments, plus a few sweet surprises including favorite characters, and a variety of complimentary activities, including bowling, bocce ball, and pingpong.

D23 Members who weren’t able to attend the San Diego event can still join the D23 Team in the beautiful Pacific Northwest for a rip-roarin’ Member Mixer! This is a terrific opportunity for D23 Members to party with other members and some special guests, and enjoy some great food and drink in Lynwood, Washington. Fans will mingle in a reserved area just for D23 Gold Members and their guests from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynnwood. Everyone will be able to enjoy mouth-watering snacks and delicious refreshments… and all attendees will receive a D23-exclusive gift to take home as well! This special event takes place on July 29th.