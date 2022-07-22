Disney Reportedly in Talks with BBC to Acquire “Doctor Who” Streaming Rights

The Walt Disney Company is in talks with British Broadcasting Corp to acquire streaming rights to the new Doctor Who series, according to Bloomberg.

What's Happening:

Currently, Disney is in discussion with BBC about acquiring streaming rights to the new Doctor Who series — potentially globally.

series — potentially globally. This is still very early in the process, and there is no guarantee that a deal will be reached.

Some people who have asked to not be identified but have knowledge of the matter said the show could potentially be on the Disney+

This series first appeared on television in 1963 and follows the adventures of the Doctor. There have been more than a dozen actors who have played this role, but the latest was Jodie Whittaker. She was the first woman to do so.

Earlier this year, BBC revealed that Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa had been selected to take over the role, making him the first Black actor to play the titular Doctor.