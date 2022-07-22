Disney Television Animation Promotes Douglas Bensimon and Edward Mejia To Vice President of Current Series

According to Deadline, two Disney executives, Douglas Bensimon and Edward Mejia, have been promoted to vice president of Current Series and Disney Television Animation. This is the animation studio within Disney Branded Television.

What's Happening:

Douglas Bensimon and Edward Mejia are being promoted within the Disney Company.

Bensimon leads a team that primarily focuses on the studio’s serialized properties for Disney+ and Disney Channel. He also works closely with Marvel on content that is branded for those ages six to fourteen as well as families.

Mejia leads the team that is focused on Disney Television Animation’s titles borne from Disney heritage stories as well as characters for Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Both Bensimon and Mejia will be reporting to the senior vice president of Current Series, Disney Television Animation, Khaki Jones.

Douglas Bensimon:

In 2012, Bensimon joined Disney TV Animation as an assistant in the current department.

His responsibilities and roles increased over the years as he worked as a coordinator, manager, director, and, since 2021, executive director of Current Series.

He works on the series, including the upcoming Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for Disney+ and The Ghost and Molly McGee and Amphibia for Disney Channel.

Edward Mejia:

Mejia started his career with Disney in 2015 as assistant president of Disney Channels Worldwide and went on to the Disney Channel Original Series department and Disney Television Animation.

There he worked across Development and Current Series. He was promoted to coordinator, manager, director, and in 2020 executive director of Current Series.

He has overseen many titles, including Monsters at Work for Disney+, the upcoming Kiff and Primos for Disney Channel, and DuckTales, Mickey Mouse, and Star vs. The Forces of Evil, also for Disney Channel.

