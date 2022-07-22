FX Shares Sneak Peek of “Little Demon” At San Diego Comic Con

Earlier tonight at San Diego Comic Con, FX Networks took the opportunity to reveal some of their upcoming new adult animated series, Little Demon, set to debut later next month.

The Series, which stars Aubrey Plaza, Lucy Devito, and Danny Devito, is set to debut on August 25th at 10:00 PM ET, on FXX, and will then be available to stream on Hulu

In FX’s Little Demon, it has been 13 years since being impregnated by Satan, and a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul

Little Demon will also be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

Little Demon features the voices of: Aubrey Plaza as Laura Danny DeVito as Satan Lucy DeVito as Chrissy, Eugene Cordero recurring as Chrissy's best friend "Bennigan;" Lennon Parham recurring as Laura's neighbor "Darlene," Michael Shannon recurring as the "Unshaven Man."

Season one also features the voices of guest stars: Mel Brooks Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Jackson Harper Pamela Adlon Rhea Perlman Shangela Patrick Wilson Dave Bautista June Diane Raphael Toks Olagundoye Lamorne Morris Sam Richardson.

Little Demon was created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. Aubrey Plaza serves as an executive producer along with Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake, Lucy and Danny DeVito, and ShadowMachine (Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley). Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project. Little Demon is produced by FX Productions.