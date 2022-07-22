“I Am Groot” Trailer Promises the Return of a Hero of Few Words on Disney+

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared a trailer for the upcoming animated short series I Am Groot, before it debuts on Disney+ next month.

While the first trailer just dropped and the first season of five shorts are set to hit Disney+ on August 10, it was also announced during the panel that five more shorts are already in the works for a second season.

A poster for the short series was also released and features Groot with some other strange creatures, including the Vyloos, which can also be seen in the queue for Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Disney California Adventure

About I am Groot:

The fan favorite character from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming soon to Disney+, in a series of shorts that was originally announced during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel.

Marvel Studios' I Am Groot will feature the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts.

Releasing after Thor: Love and Thunder, where the Flora Colossus will also appear in an older form, the I Am Groot shorts will arrive on Disney+ on August 10th.

Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore, the series of original shorts will reportedly focus on Baby Groot's time growing up

