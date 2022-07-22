Exclusive: New “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” AR Experience Available Now

The Multiverse is filled with many realities — and now that includes augmented ones, as Laughing Place can exclusively reveal. In conjunction with San Diego Comic-Con and the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Disney has launched a Doctor Strange Augmented Reality Experience that you can check out right now at home.

Open a portal into the Multiverse with the all-new Doctor Strange Augmented Reality Experience here

Within the experience fans can explore three portals, where they will discover Easter Eggs featuring sneak peeks of bonus content clips, photo galleries, and more, only available on the Digital and Blu-ray release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

. This AR experience will also be tied to the Multiverse Scavenger Hunt, which invites fans to journey from the Marvel booth through Comic-Con’s multiverse of madness to complete tasks for a chance to win prizes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26th and can be streamed on all digital platforms and Disney+

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.