“X-Men 97” Set to Debut in Fall 2023 on Disney+, Second Season Announced

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some new information on the highly anticipated upcoming animated series X-Men 97.

X-Men 97, a continuation of the beloved animated series from the 90s, will debut on Disney+.

, a continuation of the beloved animated series from the 90s, will debut on While the series will see the uncanny team of heroes consisting of some very familiar faces, it will actually be Magneto that will be leading the X-Men, rather than Professor Charles Xavier.

The whole team is back with a few new faces and Magneto leading the team!

Some of the classic X-Men villains will also be returning for the series.

Some of the classic X-Men villains will also be returning for the series.

Finally, Marvel revealed that a second season of the show is already in development.

The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event” and all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

The series will also see much of the voice cast reprise their roles and pick up some new ones, including: Cal Dodd Lenore Zann George Buza Alison Sealy-Smith Chris Potter Catherine Disher Adrian Hough Christopher Britton

The series will also welcome some new voice talent, including: Jennifer Hale Anniwaa Buachie Ray Chase Matthew Waterson JP Karliak Holly Chou Jeff Bennett AJ LoCascio

The head writer and executive producer on X-Men '97 is Beau DeMayo.

Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman.

Also consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald, plus original series director Larry Houston.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.