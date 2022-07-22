“X-Men 97” Set to Debut in Fall 2023 on Disney+, Second Season Announced

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some new information on the highly anticipated upcoming animated series X-Men 97.

  • X-Men 97, a continuation of the beloved animated series from the 90s, will debut on Disney+ in Fall 2023.
  • While the series will see the uncanny team of heroes consisting of some very familiar faces, it will actually be Magneto that will be leading the X-Men, rather than Professor Charles Xavier.

  • Some of the classic X-Men villains will also be returning for the series.

  • Finally, Marvel revealed that a second season of the show is already in development.

More on X-Men 97:

  • The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event” and all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.
  • The series will also see much of the voice cast reprise their roles and pick up some new ones, including:
    • Cal Dodd
    • Lenore Zann
    • George Buza
    • Alison Sealy-Smith
    • Chris Potter
    • Catherine Disher
    • Adrian Hough
    • Christopher Britton
  • The series will also welcome some new voice talent, including:
    • Jennifer Hale
    • Anniwaa Buachie
    • Ray Chase
    • Matthew Waterson
    • JP Karliak
    • Holly Chou
    • Jeff Bennett
    • AJ LoCascio
  • The head writer and executive producer on X-Men ’97 is Beau DeMayo.
  • Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman.
  • Also consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald, plus original series director Larry Houston.

