“A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA” Deals With The drastic aftermath of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY

Fans will soon be able to feel the fallout and the drastic aftermath of the events of A.X.E.: Judgment Day in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA.

What’s Happening:

Just announced at the Marvel A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY will receive a special one-shot that showcases just how this monumental saga will impact the Avengers, X-Men, Eternals

. After events, there are promises. “Nothing will ever be the same again.” For the Eternals, it’s a lie. It’s always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal… Check out the cover of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA #1 now (above) and don’t miss a single event issue in the weeks ahead!

What They’re Saying: