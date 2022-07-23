Disney Channel Released “Broken Karaoke” Animatic for “I Just Wanna Eat Bread”

Disney Channel shared on their Youtube page an earlier version of the video for Just Wanna Eat Bread from Broken Karaoke and features The Ghost and Molly McGee.

What’s Happening:

Take a first look at the San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive, the Animatic for I Just Wanna Eat Bread by Scratch and Molly from The Ghost and Molly McGee , which is a parody of Exceptional Zed from ZOMBIES 3.

About Broken Karaoke:

is a series of promotional interstitials, and animated shorts, for Disney Channel, created by Gino Guzzado. It premiered October 1, 2019. Each short features characters from animated Disney shows singing parodies of songs from Disney media.

About The Ghost and Molly McGee: