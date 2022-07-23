Disney Channel Released “Broken Karaoke” Animatic for “I Just Wanna Eat Bread”

Disney Channel shared on their Youtube page an earlier version of the video for Just Wanna Eat Bread from Broken Karaoke and features The Ghost and Molly McGee.
What’s Happening:
- Take a first look at the San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive, the Animatic for I Just Wanna Eat Bread by Scratch and Molly from The Ghost and Molly McGee, which is a parody of Exceptional Zed from ZOMBIES 3.
- You can see the video below.
About Broken Karaoke:
- Broken Karaoke is a series of promotional interstitials, and animated shorts, for Disney Channel, created by Gino Guzzado. It premiered October 1, 2019.
- Each short features characters from animated Disney shows singing parodies of songs from Disney media.
About The Ghost and Molly McGee:
- Tween optimist Molly McGee lives to make the world a better place, fix what has gone wrong, and spread joy. Meanwhile, cantankerous ghost Scratch lives to make the world a worse place, break what has gone right, and spread misery. When a curse from Scratch backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly.