Marvel Changes “Agatha: House of Harkness” to “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” Sets Series for Winter 2023

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including a name change for the Agatha Harkness series planned for Disney+.

Agatha: House of Harkness is now titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos and set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+.

The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.

The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.

Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.

Agatha's story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.

, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview. She instantly became one of Marvel’s most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song “Agatha All Along,” which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.

