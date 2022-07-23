Marvel Comics Shares a Look at Their “Next Big Thing” at San Diego Comic-Con

In case you haven’t heard, San Diego Comic-Con is going on right now and there is all kinds of exciting news popping up left and right. We checked out the Marvel’s Next Big Thing panel today for a look at some of the exciting upcoming comics.

The panel featured: Editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski VP & executive editor Nick Lowe Editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom Writer Christopher Cantwell Writer Ram V Writer Collin Kelly Writer Jackson Lanzing

The panel started off with a look at Cantwell’s ongoing “Iron Man” series, which is set to enter a story arc titled “Source Control.”

We also got a look at the cover for “Iron Man #25,” with is also legacy #650.

Next, Moon Girl will continue to team up with your favorite heroes in a three-part story, “Avengers and Moon Girl.”

After that, Lunella’s next adventure will be a team-up with the X-Men.

We then got a look at some covers for upcoming issues of Ram V and Al Ewing’s “Venom.”

We also learned that Venom and Carnage will meet again at the end of their current runs and got a look at some interior art from the upcoming “Carnage #5.”

Next, a new series was revealed as we learned that “Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise” will be coming in November from Tradd Moore.

A new Infinity Comic was also revealed. The weekly story will be titled “Love Unlimited” and will follow Viv Vision.

We also got a look at covers for the upcoming “Ghost Rider” issues #6-8.

The panel then challenged us to crack the codes hidden in the issues of “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty.” while also giving a look at covers for issues #4-6.

Prolific Avengers writer Jason Aaron will write “Avengers Assemble: Alpha,” which will be coming in November.

“Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings” will continue in September-November and we got a look at some of the upcoming covers.

Cantwell isn’t satisfied just writing “Iron Man,” as we learned he will also be writing “Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores,” which will begin in October.

And that’s not all for Cantwell! He will also be writing “Gold Goblin,” which will begin in November.

Write Zeb Wells will tackle “Dark Web,” which will be coming in November.

We got a look at some promo art for the upcoming series from Ryan Stegman.

We also got a cryptic message regarding the Fantastic Four, letting us know that some changes will be coming for Marvel’s first family in November.

Finally, we got a tease for some other mysterious future project from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti coming in 2023.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.