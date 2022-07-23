Marvel Legends Heralds of Galactus, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Available Exclusively on Hasbro Pulse

The only thing more exciting than celebrity appearances and pop culture panels at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is the shopping, or at least the reveals of merchandise coming soon! Hasbro has revealed two action figure packs for their Marvel Legends line that celebrate the history of Marvel.

It’s another exciting week for collectors, comic fans and Marvel nerds alike as Hasbro introduces new figures for the Marvel Legends series.

Looking back through Marvel history, the latest additions celebrate Galactus storylines and a Spider-Man cartoon: Heralds of Galactus 2-Pack Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Multipack

With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections.

Heralds of Galactus

Long before selecting the Silver Surfer as herald, Galactus’ first herald was the Fallen One; recruited or created under unknown circumstances, his true name was forgotten over the millennia. Terrax’s rule of Lanlak came to an end when he was sought by the world-devouring Galactus to serve as his newest herald.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Heralds Of Galactus 2-Pack

Includes 2 figures: Marvel’s Fallen One Terrax

4 premium accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $74.99

Available for pre-order on 7/23 at 5PM ET exclusively at HasbroPulse.com

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends Multi-Pack