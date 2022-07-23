All Three Seasons of “The Orville” To Stream on Disney+ Next Month

The Orville is finding a new frontier in the streaming world as all three seasons make the leap over to Disney+ next month and continued streaming on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

At today’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for The Orville: New Horizons , Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director, producer Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the Emmy-nominated, fan favorite sci-fi series The Orville, will be available to stream on Disney+ on August 10.

Set 400 years in the future, the series follows the adventures of The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space. In the new, third season, the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continues their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

Currently streaming on Hulu, The Orville: New Horizons has been revered as one of today’s most compelling sci-fi series and has been recognized by press and fans alike for its elevation in scope, scale and groundbreaking storytelling.

All three seasons of The Orville are produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

What They’re Saying:

Seth MacFarlane: “I’m thrilled to bring all three seasons of The Orville to Disney+. Making this show has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my career, and I’m immensely grateful to Disney for providing us the opportunity to expand our Orville community further. I can’t wait for new audiences to experience this series.”