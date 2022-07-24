“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Merchandise Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

One of the main reasons fans go to San Diego Comic-Con is not only for news about their favorite movies and TV shows, but also for the announcement of special merchandise available when those movies and such release, or that they can get their hands on at the event. With the announcement of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes an announcement for new merchandise for the film from Funko and Hasbro.

What’s Happening:

Following the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Hasbro and Funko have released a new look at upcoming toys, figures, and role-playing items inspired by the new movie.

Hasbro and Funko have released a new look at upcoming toys, figures, and role-playing items inspired by the new movie. Shuri, Nakia, M'Baku, and more have all received the Funko treatment, including Namor complete with water effects, and a first look at Riri William's high-tech suit.

The latest wave of Marvel Legends also rolls out some of the same characters, with highly detailed features and points of articulation perfect to add to any growing collection. Additionally, find a role playing FX

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.