“It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic Getting Second Season in September

Jeff the Land Shark is coming back! As announced during the “Women of Marvel” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, a second season of the popular Infinity Comic will be coming to Marvel Unlimited in September.

The popular Infinity Comic comes from the Eisner-nominated team of Kelly Thompson, with art by Gurihiru, and is edited by Sarah Brunstad.

The comic features the fan-favorite pet/sidekick Jeff the Land Shark as he gets into all kinds of trouble with lots of different characters from the Marvel Universe.

An image from the comic shared during the panel showed him presumably ready to make a mess in the kitchen.

You can read the first season of “It’s Jeff” on Marvel Unlimited now.

Be sure to check back for more information on the upcoming second season as it becomes available.

