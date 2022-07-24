“It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic Getting Second Season in September

Jeff the Land Shark is coming back! As announced during the “Women of Marvel” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, a second season of the popular Infinity Comic will be coming to Marvel Unlimited in September.
- The popular Infinity Comic comes from the Eisner-nominated team of Kelly Thompson, with art by Gurihiru, and is edited by Sarah Brunstad.
- The comic features the fan-favorite pet/sidekick Jeff the Land Shark as he gets into all kinds of trouble with lots of different characters from the Marvel Universe.
- An image from the comic shared during the panel showed him presumably ready to make a mess in the kitchen.
- You can read the first season of “It’s Jeff” on Marvel Unlimited now.
- Be sure to check back for more information on the upcoming second season as it becomes available.
