FX’s “Mayans M.C.” Returning For Fifth Season

Announced today at San Diego Comic-Con, FX’s Mayans M.C. will be returning to the network for a fifth season, with the previous four now available to stream on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

, the gritty biker drama co-created by Elgin James, will be coming back for a fifth season, as announced today at San Diego Comic-Con. James shared the news with fans during a panel event for the series. The first four seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu

follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart wrenching betrayal. Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas also star.

. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James and Sutter. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions. Elgin James was a fixture in Boston's hardcore punk scene and a member of a multi-ethnic national street gang that targeted neo-Nazi skinheads. After spending a decade and a half in the gang, James left for Los Angeles where he was shepherded by the Sundance Institute Feature Film program and given the tools of filmmaking to learn how to express himself through art instead of violence.

starring Juno Temple and Leslie Mann, which was nominated for the Grand Jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival, and nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Zurich Film Festival. was released by Millennium Entertainment and won a National Board of Review award. James was named one of Variety’s “Ten Directors to Watch” and to IonCinema’s list of “The American New Wave 25.” While in prison, James co-wrote the script Lowriders for Imagine Entertainment and Universal Pictures, released in theaters in 2017. James co-created the hit FX show, Mayans M.C., of which he currently serves as showrunner and Executive Producer. James, along with Stephen Merchant, is also the co-creator of the Amazon/BBC series, The Outlaws.

What They’re Saying:

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under ‘EZ’s’ newly claimed leadership. Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.” Karey Burke, President, 20th Television: “Elgin is a visionary leader who has managed the nearly impossible task of being in multiple places at one time as director, showrunner and writer on his brilliant Mayans M.C. He’s also a passionate champion of emerging voices and young storytellers both in front and behind the camera, which is another reason we love being in business with him. There’s virtually nothing he can’t do and we’re grateful to have him at 20th.”

“Elgin is a visionary leader who has managed the nearly impossible task of being in multiple places at one time as director, showrunner and writer on his brilliant He’s also a passionate champion of emerging voices and young storytellers both in front and behind the camera, which is another reason we love being in business with him. There’s virtually nothing he can’t do and we’re grateful to have him at 20th.” Elgin James: “20th is my home. Dana, Karey and Jane are family who've always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself. I'm so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can't wait to see what we're able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I'm deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who's been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create.”