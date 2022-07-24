Universal CityWalk Evacuated After Fight Broke Out

Universal CityWalk was evacuated after a fight, according to WESH 2.
What's Happening:
- Last night, Universal CityWalk was evacuated after a fight between several juveniles broke out in one of the parking garages.
- A video that was shared on Twitter appears to show what led up to the police response.
- Orlando Police confirmed that there were no shots fired and no weapons found, although CityWalk was evacuated as a precaution, and there were no reports of injuries.
- CityWalk typically closes at midnight, and both theme parks had been closed hours earlier.
- In a tweet after midnight, OPD said anyone who left items behind during the fight and confusion can head to guest services or contact Universal to retrieve their items.
- This was the second time on Saturday that confusion led to a crown panicking in the Orlando area.
- At the Florida Mall someone heard loud bangs inside which sent people running thinking there was a shooting. There was no shooting reported.