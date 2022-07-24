What We Learned from The “Women of Marvel” Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Following up the massive Hall H panel Marvel Studios gave us last night at San Diego Comic-Con, today saw the “Women of Marvel” panel, which gave us some news regarding upcoming Marvel Comics, books and podcasts.

The Women of Marvel panel featured: Writer and podcast host Angélique Roché Senior editor Lauren Bisom Author Nic Stone Marvel Entertainment VP of marketing Jessica Malloy Writer Rebecca Roanhorse

The panel opened by looking at some of the recent and upcoming female-driven projects in the MCU, like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law .

and . The panel then shared a look at the “Crypt of Shadows,” a Halloween one-shot from Roanhorse, which will be comic in October.

We also got a look at the cover for Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual of The Dora Milaje.

The biggest news from the panel though was the announcement of a second season of the “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic coming to Marvel Unlimited in September.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.