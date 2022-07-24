What We Learned from The “Women of Marvel” Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Following up the massive Hall H panel Marvel Studios gave us last night at San Diego Comic-Con, today saw the “Women of Marvel” panel, which gave us some news regarding upcoming Marvel Comics, books and podcasts.

  • The Women of Marvel panel featured:
    • Writer and podcast host Angélique Roché
    • Senior editor Lauren Bisom
    • Author Nic Stone
    • Marvel Entertainment VP of marketing Jessica Malloy
    • Writer Rebecca Roanhorse
  • The panel opened by looking at some of the recent and upcoming female-driven projects in the MCU, like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
  • The panel then shared a look at the “Crypt of Shadows,” a Halloween one-shot from Roanhorse, which will be comic in October.
  • We also got a look at the cover for Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual of The Dora Milaje.

  • The biggest news from the panel though was the announcement of a second season of the “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic coming to Marvel Unlimited in September.

