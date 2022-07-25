Here is a first look at Wedding Season, which will premier all eight episodes Thursday, September 8th.

What’s Happening:

Wedding Season will be launching on September 8th on Hulu as well as Disney+ and Star in Latin America.

Wedding Season Synopsis:

The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…

The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence.

Cast:

Rosa Salazar

Gavin Drea

Jade Harrison

Jamie Michie

Callie Cooke

Bhav Joshi

Ioanna Kimbrook

Omar Baroud