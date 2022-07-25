ESPN’s Multi-Part Video Series Honoring Jackie Robinson’s Legacy Now A One-Hour Special Airing Tonight

ESPN’s Multi-Part Video Series Honoring Jackie Robinson’s Legacy is now a one-hour special airing tonight as ESPN commemorates the 75th anniversary of the sports legend breaking the MLB color barrier.

What’s Happening:

As part of ESPN’s season-long Jackie 75 project as ESPN commemorates the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the MLB color barrier, a one-hour SC Featured special “Jackie and Me” will debut tonight at 7 ET on ESPN. The program includes prominent athletes and public figures sharing reflections on Jackie Robinson’s life and legacy. Below is a Front Row piece from March with background on the production of elements of the program.

project as ESPN commemorates the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the MLB color barrier, a one-hour special “Jackie and Me” will debut tonight at 7 ET on ESPN. The program includes prominent athletes and public figures sharing reflections on Jackie Robinson’s life and legacy. Below is a Front Row piece from March with background on the production of elements of the program. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the MLB color barrier, ESPN is debuting Jackie 75 honoring Robinson’s lasting legacy.

honoring Robinson’s lasting legacy. In part, the season-long project will include a 10+-part short story video series, Jackie to Me, featuring newly conducted interviews with prominent athletes and public figures. The videos will debut across SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take beginning Monday, April 4.

What They’re Saying: