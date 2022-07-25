New Clip From “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” Debuts at San Diego Comic-Con

Summer Vacations are in full swing, and it’s almost time for some of our favorite LEGO Star Wars Characters to go on their own trip, with a special clip from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con Yesterday.

What’s Happening:

Summer just got hotter with the arrival of a new clip and the poster for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation , the all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group premiering August 5, 2022, exclusively on Disney+

The clip, which debuted yesterday at LEGO's San Diego Comic-Con panel, and the all-new poster, highlight the newest entry in the popular signature branded cross-saga storytelling series which is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and features the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous LEGO Star Wars specials.

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation features the voices of: “Weird Al” Yankovic as Vic Vankoh Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper Paul F. Tompkins as Rad Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid Kyliegh Curran as Sider Anthony Daniels as C-3PO Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine Allie Feder as Sy Snootles Jake Green as Poe Dameron Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker Ross Marquand as Han Solo Omar Miller as Finn Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt Matt Sloan as Darth Vader James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid) Matthew Wood as Ben Solo Shelby Young as Leia Organa.

