Players Can Get A Look at Disney Dreamlight Valley With New Gameplay Trailer

Players can get a closer look at the upcoming life simulation adventure game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, with a new gameplay trailer that showcases how the free-to-play game will work when it launches next year.

What’s Happening:

An official trailer showing the gameplay behind the upcoming free-to play life simulation adventure game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, has been released.

The video gives players a hint at what they can expect to see and how they will interact with the environments and characters from favorite Disney and Pixar films.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new.

Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle.