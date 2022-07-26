Players Can Get A Look at Disney Dreamlight Valley With New Gameplay Trailer

Players can get a closer look at the upcoming life simulation adventure game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, with a new gameplay trailer that showcases how the free-to-play game will work when it launches next year.
What’s Happening:
- An official trailer showing the gameplay behind the upcoming free-to play life simulation adventure game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, has been released.
- The video gives players a hint at what they can expect to see and how they will interact with the environments and characters from favorite Disney and Pixar films.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new.
- Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is an upcoming free-to-play life simulation adventure game. Fans are invited to create their personalized avatar and embark on an enchanting journey alongside some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved characters.
- Starting on September 6, 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available in Early Access for players who purchase a Founder's Pack or have an Xbox Game Pass membership ahead of the game's free-to-play launch in 2023.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to launch in 2023 as a free-to-play title. This summer, players can be the first to play in an Early Access available exclusively to players who purchase a Founders Pack or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. During the early access phase, players will be the first to explore Dreamlight Valley and receive exclusive rewards that they will keep once the game officially launches next year. Early access will be released across all supporting platforms including PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, and Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles.