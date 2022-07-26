Halloween Horror Nights Teams Up With The Weeknd For New Experience at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

Popular musician, The Weeknd, has teamed up with the spooky forces behind Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Orlando Resort to bring guests into the twisted mind of the musician in “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare.”

What’s Happening:

For the first time ever, multi award-winning artist The Weeknd joins forces with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to inspire all-new, terrifying haunted houses based on his record-breaking After Hours album.

album. Beginning September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort and on September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood, guests will spiral into the twisted mind of this mysterious artist to experience “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare.”

Global phenomenon, The Weeknd, is renowned for his groundbreaking music that blends daring, provocative lyrics with innovative sounds and ominous undertones. After Hours is The Weeknd’s fourth consecutive number one album and has spawned multiple chart-topping hits, including “Too Late,” “Heartless,” “In Your Eyes” and the wildly popular single “Blinding Lights” – which is ranked as the #1 Greatest Hot 100 Hit of All Time by Billboard.

The dark undercurrent behind The Weeknd’s enigmatic persona will permeate the all-new Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses on both coasts. With the eerie sounds of After Hours reverberating throughout the experience, guests will step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and short films. As they’re stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist, guests will be challenged to survive the night while trapped within the terrifying, unexpected world of The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare – a place that only exists in The Weeknd’s vivid imagination and from which one may never escape.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins on Thursday, September 8, and all tickets to the terrifying event are now on sale. Tickets purchased online or at the Universal Studios Hollywood front gate provide guests with Early Event Admission to select houses, beginning at 6pm each night of Halloween Horror Nights (subject to change). Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2pm Day/Night, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which allow guests to experience the scares again and again.

Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31, and more details and haunted houses are promised to be revealed soon.

What They’re Saying:

Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye: “I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

“We are thrilled to take guests inside of the mind of The Weeknd, who is a Halloween Horror Nights fan himself.” Charles Gray, Senior Show Director, Entertainment Creative Development, Universal Orlando Resort: “This is an unprecedented haunted house that is going to shatter the expectations of our guests and immerse them in an unforgettable experience that is equally unexpected and terrifying.”