FX Sets the Next Documentary Film From The New York Times Presents “Superspreader”

FX’s documentary film series by The New York Times returns on August 19th with the latest feature, Superspreader. It will premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT simultaneously on FX and Hulu. We have the trailer that was released today.
What's Happening:
- FX’s acclaimed documentary film series The New York Times Presents returns Friday, August 19th with its latest feature, Superspreader from Producer / Director Lora Moftah. The film will premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT simultaneously on FX and Hulu. The official trailer was also released today.
Superspreader Synopsis:
- Are you hesitant to get a Covid vaccine? This doctor opposes them. If you agree, he has some pet supplies he wants to sell you. Meet Dr. Mercola, perhaps the most influential spreader of Covid vaccine misinformation online.
- More than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, public health officials are still struggling to convince people that there is overwhelming evidence to prove that vaccines save lives. Why is there so much distrust? Researchers blame people like Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician in Florida who has long been a subject of criticism and government regulatory actions for his promotion of unproven or unapproved treatments.
- More recently, he has become a leading spreader of Coronavirus misinformation online, according to researchers, building a vast operation to push natural health cures and disseminate anti-vaccination content while reaping immense profits.