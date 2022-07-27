Howl-O-Scream Returns to SeaWorld San Diego for a Second Year

SeaWorld San Diego Howl-O-Scream is returning for its second year with a night of scares and haunts. There will be new houses, shows, scare zones, plus reimagined and returning attractions. Buy now and save up to 60% on tickets until July 31st.

What’s Happening:

After a successful inaugural fear, Howl-O-Scream is coming back to SeaWorld San Diego, and this year promises to be bigger than ever before with more pulse-pounding haunts, thrills, and chills.

Now entering its second year, Howl-O-Scream 2022 will feature more coasters, new haunted houses, more scare zones, and more unexpected frights.

Those planning to face their fears can take advantage of the scariest sale of the season with limited-time savings of up to 60 percent, with Howl-O-Scream tickets as low as $31.99.

Howl-O-Scream takes place from September 16th through October 31st and the separately ticketed event is intended for a mature audience. The second year has three returning and reimagined haunted houses, four returning scare zones plus two additional haunted houses, two new scare zones, all-new ScAREAs, all-new live-show, new themed bars and more.

Guests can also take their night of frights to another level by braving SeaWorld San Diego’s roller coasters at night. They can take a chilling ride on the park’s newest thrill ride Emperor, rated one of the top Best New Theme Park Attraction by USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice Awards and is the tallest, fastest, and longest floorless dive coast in California.

The Sinister Sale for SeaWorld San Diego Howl-O-Scream tickets runs until July 31st. Tickets are available for purchase at howloscream.com/CA

