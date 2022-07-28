ʻAMA ʻAMA Reopening This Fall at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

The signature oceanside restaurant ʻAMA ʻAMA at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i will be returning this fall as a newly reimagined, dinner-only dining experience.

What’s Happening:

ʻAMA ʻAMA will feature a new, upscale dinner-only menu backed by a dynamic culinary team that invigorates each locally-inspired dish, cocktail, wine, and dessert with the Disney service and attention to detail guests have come to know and love at Aulani Resort.

Through collaborative efforts led by Disney Imagineer Jeanette Lomboy, guests with a careful eye will notice familiar details seemingly left by generations of family members, including Aulani’s beloved Aunty and Uncle, who lived in this space and continued to expand on it over time.

New light fixtures inspired by traditional Hawaiian fish baskets and an alluring central light fixture composed of fin-like elements that swim above the entrance, enhance the connection between the restaurant and its namesake, the ‘ama‘ama fish – historically the most abundant and vital fish of Hawai‘i.

‘AMA ʻAMA restaurant is located adjacent to Off the Hook in the Waikolohe Valley pool area, near the entrance to the beach, and the grand opening is slated for fall 2022.

More information about the menu and reservations will be released at a later date.