Disneyland Paris Wants You to Mark Your Calendars for World Princess Week Coming This August

If you are a fan of Disney princesses, you'll want to mark your calendars for World Princess Week. There will be special celebrations from August 21st through August 27th at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

  • Mark your royal calendars! From August 21st to 27th, during the World Princess Week, come and celebrate the courage and kindness of the Disney princesses & Queens Anna and Elsa… and even wander at the Royal Promenade at Disneyland Paris!
  • Watch out for upcoming news of the special activities in their honor.
  • World Princess Week first debuted last year and was a huge celebration.
  • This year is sure to be even more magical, so stay tuned for all the latest information, not just at Disneyland Paris but around the world.