Former NFL Quarterback Brock Osweiler Signs with ESPN as College Football Analyst

Former NFL quarterback and Arizona State standout Brock Osweiler is joining ESPN as a college football analyst and will team up with play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor on a package of games this season.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Osweiler played five seasons with the Denver Broncos and was part of their Super Bowl 50 championship team in 2015, in addition to stints with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2019.

A second-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2012, Osweiler’s collegiate career saw him rewrite the record books for the Sun Devils.

A three-year letterwinner, Osweiler became the first quarterback in the history of the program to throw for more than 4,000 yards, finishing the season with 4,036 – still a program record. He set then-school single season records for completions (326 – still No. 1), attempts (516), completion percentage (63.2%) and threw for 26 touchdowns as a junior, still in the top 10 all-time at ASU.

A Kalispell, Montana native, Osweiler now resides in Scottsdale, Arizona with his wife and two daughters. Outside of football Brock is an avid golfer and enjoys cooking for friends and family.

ESPN will announce its full roster of college football commentating crews the first week of August.

What they’re saying: