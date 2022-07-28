It was recently decided who would purchase Spirit Airlines between Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airways. According to Click Orlando, the deal with Frontier Airlines fell apart, and now JetBlue Airways will be purchasing the company.

What's Happening:

JetBlue Airways has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, which will create the nation's fifth-largest airline.

The agreement on Thursday ended a month-long bidding war and one day after Spirit attempted to merge with Frontier but it fell apart.

Spirit Airlines regularly ends up being either worse or close to worst when airlines are ranked, and some customers wonder if that's going to improve.

Both Spirit and Frontier have low fares on travel, although they tack on more fees for any extras.

JetBlue and Spirit will continue to operate independently until the agreement is approved by regulators and Spirit shareholders, with their separate loyalty programs and customer accounts.

It is said that the process and transaction should be completed no later than the first half of 2024.

What They're Saying: